Gros Islet District Representative Football Competition Results

Two matches got underway on Sunday (Nov.12) as the Gros Islet District Representative Football Competition better known as the Spider Cup continued on the Gros Islet Playing Field.

In the first game, Twist Dominators took on Windjammer Hotel. Both teams started the first half with defensive playing systems hence getting no clear chances on goal. As a result the first half ended 0-0.

The second half saw both teams changing their playing styles – it looked as if a 1-0 score would win the game. Dominators got that chance finally in the 47th minute of play, when a defensive error by Windjammer cost them a penalty. Joshua Prospere did not waste that opportunity converting to send Dominators ahead 1-0.

Dominators maintained their defensive block which saw them holding that score line. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Dominators, sending them to the top of their group with nine points and qualification for the quarter-finals. Windjammer has also qualified in the group by placing second.

In the second game, Massy Northern United came up against their youth rivals Domino/Sports locker Northern United. This game was one sided as the senior team dominated proceedings. The first half ended 3-0 in favor of Massy Northern United with goals from Nicholas Lawrence and Troy Greenidge in the 27th, 29th and 35th minutes respectively.

The second half saw the youth team playing for pride to ensure no more goals were scored. However, the senior team wanted to ensure the young lads knew who was superior. Greenidge went on to complete his hat trick with a goal in the 69th minute and Elijah Louis converted a penalty in the 50th minute to end the game 5-0 in favor of Massy Northern United.

The victory qualified Massy Northern United for the quarter-finals.

In a game played Tuesday (Nov 14) evening at the same venue, KFC GMC United shutout Police 3-0. Tyrecce Jeremie scored two goals for the winning side with Charlery Mathurin getting the other.

The Tournament is sponsored by Parliamentary Representative Lenard Montoute and the National Lotteries Authority.