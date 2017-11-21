MBE for Fond Doux Plantation’s Eroline Lamontagne

Fond Doux Plantation & Resort co-owner and manager, Mrs. Eroline Lamontagne, was recently bestowed with an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) given by Prince William of England for outstanding achievement and service to the business community.

Mrs. Lamontagne describes this prestigious recognition as a “really amazing honour” for which she is “truly humbled”. When asked to describe her service to the community, she explained, “I come from a large family where everyone worked hard and helped to raise each other up. Now it’s my turn to help. These are our traditions and I want to see it continue. There is still a lot of work to be done. But I want the youth to dream and see how they can help others through participation and hard work in our community.”

Born in the scenic town of Soufriere, Mrs. Lamontagne has a strong background in business, accounting and management. Prior to opening Fond Doux Plantation & Resort, Mrs. Lamontagne was an accountant at Anse Chastanet Resort. Thereafter, she opened a small restaurant and boutique along with Lord Glenconner Colin Tennant at the former Jalousie Plantation. In 1988 she opened a wholesale and retail frozen food outlet which exists today as Eroline Foods Supermarket. In that same year Eroline, along with her husband Lyton, opened the Fond Doux Plantation & Resort.

Mrs. Lamontagne knows that this medal really represents the team wth whom she works. Her husband, family and colleagues around the island are all pieces of the local projects and, without them, “none of it would be possible”.

Fresh from receiving the MBE, Eroline Lamontagne announces the opening of the authentic “Plas Cacao” Chocolate Shop, manufacturing 100 per cent organic Saint Lucian chocolate. “Cocoa is one of the main crops at the resort, and what better way to celebrate our love for chocolate and cultural heritage than making our own,” says Eroline Lamontagne. In addition to the opening of the Chocolate Shop, the resort has introduced the ‘Fond Doux Chocolate Heritage Tour’.