Gros Islet Football League District Cup results

The Gros Islet Football League District Representative Invitational Football Tournament continued on Monday at the Gros Islet Playing Field with a doubleheader.

The first game featured Gros Islet Veterans vs Royal St Lucian Hotel. Gros Islet Veterans took the lead with a goal from Kenneth Harry in the 21st minute.

Royal St Lucian Hotel equalized with a goal from Vrie Nelson in the 34th minute and took the lead with another marker from Miguel Eugene in the 38th minute. The first half ended with Royal St Lucian Hotel leading 2-1.

The 2nd half saw Gros Islet Veterans equalizing with a goal from Stewart Alcide in the 65th minute, and taking the lead with another goal from Lennon Cervant in the 75th minute. No more goals were scored ending the game with Gros Islet Veterans winning over Royal St. Lucian Hotel 3-2.

The second game featured Massy Stores Northern United vs Mango Moon GMC. Massy Stores Northern United took the lead with a goal from Nickolas Lawrence in the 35th minute. No more goals were scored in the first half ending it 1-0.

The second half saw another goal for Massy Stores Northern United from Arimas Gilbert in the 54th minute. No more goals were scored ending the game with Massy Stores Northern United winning over Mango Moon GMC 2-0.

In games played Tuesday at the same venue, Twist Dominators FC overwhelmed Marina Massive 8-2. Brandon Auguste led the way for the winning side with four goals.

The competition is sponsored by the St Lucia National Lotteries Authority and the District Representative Lenard “Spider” Montoute.