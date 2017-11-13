Profile of the Week – Antoine Destang

He has been featured on this page on two other occasions. This time makes it three. Antoine who is a member of the Sharks Swim Club competed at the North York Athletic Club Cup Meet in Toronto Canada. Antoine finished second in the 10 and under age group and in the process captured three gold, five silver and one bronze medal. As if that wasn’t enough, Antoine established six personal best times and set national age group records in the 50 metre free style, 200 metre free style, 400 metre free style and 100 metre butterfly. No doubt about it his recent performance can only enhance St Lucia’s chances of winning the OECS Swimming Championship taking place at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre from November 10 – 12. Antoine is a member of St Lucia’s 34 team and will compete in the boy’s eight to nine age group.