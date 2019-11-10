Gros Islet knock out Opponents in Super Ten Tournament

Gros Islet came out on top in the 2019 Veterans in Sports Inc/St Lucia Football Association Super 10 Knockout Tournament played over the weekend at the Philip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort. There was plenty of action leading up to Sunday’s final with five preliminary matches and one second-round match being played on Saturday. In the first game that day, Laborie Veterans defeated VSADC 5-1; in game two Marchand got past Dennery All Blacks 3-1; game three saw Soufriere shut out Vieux Fort Central 3-0; game four produced another shutout as Gros Islet defeated Labowie Connextions 3-0.

The victorious Gros Islet Veterans team in a wild celebration.

Game number five was the start of the second round. Micoud, following a bye, beat Laborie Veterans 2-1. In game number six (second round) Flow Lancers FC, also with a bye, lost to Marchand Veterans 2-1. Sunday was semi-final play with Micoud and Soufriere playing in the opening game. It was a goal-less draw after regulation time, penalty kicks eventually deciding the fate of the two teams. Micoud won 4-3 on penalty kicks.

In the second semi-final, Gros Islet beat Marchand 1-0 with Troy Serieux scoring the winning goal in the 32nd minute. The final saw the two semi-final winners, Gros islet and Micoud, square off but, before that happened, there was a friendly between Caricom Masters and the touring Island Masters team from Canada. That game ended 2-2.

Jerome Serville from Soufriere tries maintaining ball control during a semi-final game against Micoud.

The final between Gros Islet and Micoud did not produce the goals everyone expected but provided plenty of excitement in the hard-fought, close encounter. Mike Phillips’ goal in the 41st minute was all Gros Islet needed to come out on top 1-0. Following the final there was a brief prize-giving ceremony. Winners Gros Islet took home $3,000 along with a trophy and gold medals. Second place Micoud received $1,000, a trophy and silver medals.

Commendably, Gros Islet donated $1,000 of their earnings and Micoud $500 towards Kick for a Cure, cancer patient Allison Belizaire receiving the presentation. Continuing with the presentations, Harvey Etienne of Laborie Veterans received the award for Most Goals. George Alcide of Gros Islet Veterans was the MVP of the finals.

Commenting on the competition, CEO of Veterans in Sports Inc, Alvin Malaykhan said: “It was two days of exciting football. I would say it was an intense tournament, it was a Super 10. You know we had six matches yesterday [Saturday], and today [Sunday] we had five, but really exciting football. I feel it’s a real preparation for what’s going to happen come this weekend. I think the guys are prepared, they have seen what some of the top teams have to offer and it will lend itself to an exciting tournament this year.”

The 2019 Veterans in Sports Inc Football Tournament officially gets underway this weekend in Vieux Fort.