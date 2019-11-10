Dr. Sharon Belmar-George (left), Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer, meets Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace (above) and celebrates the occasion with companions (below).

The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust Fund was established as a limited charity in 2012, in honour of Her Majesty, The Queen, to make a lasting difference to people’s lives. The mission was to create a lasting legacy, owned by every single Commonwealth country. Two separate Commonwealth programmes were developed: to identify and nurture youth leadership, and to curb blindness from avoidable causes.

The Trust programmes on eye health, delivered in partnership with Commonwealth governments and through some exceptional organisations, have strengthened eye care in the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

In the region, the Diabetic Retinopathy Programme is funded by the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust through a two-year grant held at the International Centre for Eye Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The grant supports the development of diabetic retinopathy screening and treatment services in Belize, Dominica, Jamaica and Saint Lucia, through partnerships with UK multi-disciplinary teams.

In Saint Lucia, the programme led by Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George was implemented in January of 2018. Through the support of this programme, diabetic eye-screening clinics have been set up at the Castries Wellness Centre and the Vieux Fort Wellness Centre. Laser eye treatment is provided free of charge at the Babonneau Wellness Centre.

In recognition of the important role Dr. Belmar-George has played in co-ordination with the Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium, established by the Trust in partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, she was invited to attend a reception.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Her Majesty, The Queen, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George was recognized and celebrated for her work with the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust. Dr. Belmar-George also had the opportunity to meet with Her Royal Majesty, The Queen and the Countess of Wessex.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness congratulates Dr. Sharon Belmar-George on this achievement and esteemed recognition. The Ministry thanks the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust for the funding received to facilitate the programme, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine for the technical support and the capacity built in the country.