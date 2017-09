HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR SAINT LUCIA

AT 2:00 PM TODAY, THE CENTRE OF HURRICANE MARIA WAS NEAR LATITUDE 14.9 NORTH, LONGITUDE 60.4 WEST, OR 45 MILES OR 72 KM EAST NORTHEAST OF SAINT LUCIA. MARIA IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST NORTHWEST NEAR 10 MPH OR 19 KM/H WITH A DECREASE IN FORWARD SPEED EXPECTED. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTRE OF MARIA IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE NORTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS LATER TONIGHT.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 125 MPH OR 200 KM/H WITH HIGHER GUSTS. ADDITIONAL RAPID STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS. HURRICANE MARIA IS EXPECTED TO BE A DANGEROUS MAJOR HURRICANE AND IT MOVES ACROSS THE ISLAND CHAIN.

HURRICANE FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 15 MILES OR 30 KM

FROM THE CENTRE AND TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 125 MILES OR 205 KM.

OUTERBANDS OF MARIA ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HEAVY SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER SAINT LUCIA TODAY.

ROUGH SEAS GENERATED BY HURRICANE MARIA WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT SAINT LUCIA WITH WAVES AND SWELLS 13 TO 17 FEET OR 4.0 TO 5.2 METRES FOR THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS.

SMALL CRAFT AND LOCAL FISHERMEN ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO REMAIN IN PORT AND RESIDENTS ARE ALSO ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE BEACHES.

PERSONS LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING AND LANDSLIDES ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE VIGILANCE.

RESIDENTS OF SAINT LUCIA AND THE REST OF THE WINDWARD AND LEEWARD ISLANDS ARE ASKED TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF THIS SYSTEM.

REPEATING THE 2:00 PM. POSITION OF HURRICANE MARIA, LATITUDE 14.9 NORTH, LONGITUDE 60.4 WEST OR 45 MILES OR 72 KM EAST NORTHEAST OF SAINT LUCIA.

THE NEXT ADVISORY WILL BE ISSUED AT 5:00 PM TODAY.