Hurricane Maria escalates to Category 3 Hurricane

Hurricane Maria has now intensified to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Maria has become the 4th major hurricane of this Atlantic season to exceed sustained winds of 120mph. Hurricane warnings are in effect for St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the Leeward Islands later today, with tropical storm conditions having already begun. Continued hurricane conditions are possible within hurricane watch areas Tuesday through Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Maria rapidly strengthened early Monday morning in just under three hours, with maximum sustained winds jumping from 90 mph to 110 mph.

