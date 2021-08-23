In Tribute of Ferrel “Bam” Charles

Advertisement

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture wishes to join the rest of the nation in extending heartfelt condolences to the Charles Family on the passing of Ignace Ferrel Victor Charles. Ignace Ferrel Victor Charles universally known as “Bam”, was a longstanding member, avid supporter and servant of the Chamber of Commerce.

Ferrel Bam Charles served in many a capacity at the Chamber from being the longest serving Secretary (7years) to holding positions on the Management Committee as Vice President and President while being, among other things the balanced voice of reason and outstanding decorum. Bam often shared that he could not envisage doing business without a Chamber in operation in any country.

In addition to holding several positions on the Chamber he also served for many years as Chairman of the National Development Corporation, and President of the 1st National Bank, previously the St. Lucia Cooperative Bank.

Alongside his brother Cornell, Bam managed the family firm for over fifty years until retirement, when he handed over to an Executive Team including professional management and a cadre of 3rd generation family members.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce will long remember “Bam’s” active involvement in the life of the Chamber from the Management Committee to the Chamber’s social activities which he participated in wholeheartedly. The continued operation and success of the family business is testament to his outstanding contribution as is the growth and expansion of the 1st National Bank.

The Management, Staff, Members and the Board of Directors of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture extend sincere condolences to the Charles Family in Hourour of his outstanding and legacy contribution to the business sector and St. Lucia in so many ways.

May He Rest in Peace