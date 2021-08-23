St. Lucia Facing UK Travel Ban?

Advertisement

On Sunday 22nd August, 2021 the Ministry of Health reported an additional 121 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases to 1430 with 6 people recovered, and 4 people in critical care. This spike has been deemed by many to be the 4th wave of the virus as the island has grappled with daily increases of over 100 cases per day during the last week alone. Vaccinations up to the same period were reported as 34, 621 individuals having received the first dose and 27, 236 the second dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine. Today 23rd August, 2021 the Ministry will also begin administering, for the first time, doses of the pfizer vaccine which were donated by the United States government and received last week.

Will the UK Government pose a travel ban on St. Lucia?

As part of continued efforts to clamp down on the virus, last week, the Office of the Prime Minister in conjunction with the Ministry of Health released changes to existing COVID-19 protocols among them being revisions to curfew hours, namely, on weekends. Until 31st August, 2021 the curfew will begin on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm as oppose to 9pm on weekdays, and begin at 4pm on Sundays, all ending at 4am the following day. Other measures included removal of public sector construction from the list of essential services. According to the PM at a press conference on Thursday last week, his administration would take heed and would put measures in place as long as “the science” deemed them necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, The Telegraph from the UK reported that St. Lucia is one of 3 Caribbean countries currently facing a UK ban on travel this week should cases continue to rise at the current rate. The Telegraph also reports that holidaymakers have been left scrambling to return to avoid costly hotel quarantines.

Meanwhile, at least one large hotel located in the north of the island, in a Memo dated 16th August 2021 has put its staff on notice that redundancies and layoffs were eminent due to the high number of cancellations and reduction in bookings for the period 1 September – 31st December 2021.

As the country looks ahead, will we see a reduction in cases in the near future? Will other countries follow suit to impose bans on St. Lucia? Will the government be forced to impose vaccine mandates after making repeated pronouncements that would not be the case? Will we return to a lockdown as was imposed in April of last year?

