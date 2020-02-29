Independence Tennis Tournament results

The Independence Tennis Tournament, co-sponsored by LUCELEC and Digicel, recognized the top players at the closing and prize-giving ceremony on Friday evening at the National Tennis Centre at Beausejour. When it came to this competition, there was something for everyone, starting with the 10-year-olds, and including the 12-year-olds, 14s, 16s, 18s, all the way up to the open category and seniors. A total of 80 players competed in the tournament.

In attendance at the ceremony were President of the St. Lucia Tennis Association (SLTA), Stephen McNamara; Administrator of the National Tennis Centre, Sycla Murray, and her assistants; members of the Parents Association and, of course, the players. Unfortunately representatives for sponsors LUCELEC and Digicel could not attend.

(Left to right): Alysa Elliott, Joey Angeloni, Petterson George and Christian Sidonie.

After welcoming everyone, McNamara announced that the next competition is the Easter Tournament, sponsored by Real Foods Inc., followed by the Coca Cola Tournament in August, under the sponsorship of TOGS, Sagicor and possibly one more sponsor. On the court in the girls’ division, Alysa Elliott showed why she was the Junior Female Tennis Player of the Year. Elliott won the Girls’ 14-and-under singles championship, defeating Latoya Murray 6-1, 6-0.

That’s not all. Elliott also won the 16-and-under singles title with a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory over Iyana Paul and then captured the Women’s Open singles championship with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win over Netanya Faissal.

In the boy’s division, Joey Angeloni was the top player. He won the Boys’ 18-and-under title over Arden Rosemond. More to come!

Officials and players at the conclusion of the Independence Tennis Tournament closing and prize-giving ceremony.

In the Men’s Open final Angeloni was up against Ron Blanchard, an older and more experienced player. Didn’t matter! Angeloni won the match and championship 7-5, 6-1.

Following are the winners in the various categories: Red Ball champion, Reggie Weeks; Orange Ball champion, Amdretti George; Green Ball champion, Ahlil Cyril.

Girls’ 12-and-under champion, Amara Jn Marie; Boys’ 12-and-under champion, Ahlil Cyril.

Girls’ 14-and-under champion, Alysa Elliott; Boys’ 14-and-under champion, Jonas Sylvester.

Girls’ 16-and-under champion, Alysa Elliott; Boys’ 16-and-under champion, Petterson George.

Girls’ 18-and-under champion, Aviona Edmund; Boys’ 18-and-under champion, Joey Angeloni.

Women’s Open champion, Alysa Elliott; Men’s Open champion, Joey Angeloni.

Orange Ball Doubles champions, Sanjay Lake/Jordyn Bishamber; Green Ball Doubles champions, Sanjay Lake/Ahlil Cyril; Orange Ball Consolation champion, Christian Sidonie.

Mixed Doubles champions, Ajaunie Scott/Netanya Faissal.

Men’s Open Doubles champions, Hamlet Phillip/Ron Blanchard.