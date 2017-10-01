Iram Christ Releases ‘The Awakening’

Ricardo Hinkson is no stranger to the STAR. We first featured the artiste back in 2013 just after he’d released the music video for ‘Labyrinth’, a track off his ‘Pop Off’ mix tape. Shortly before that, his single ‘Saviour’ featuring Canadian artiste Darryl Riley had set the airwaves on fire.

Things have not cooled down since. The Canada-based artiste, popularly known as Iram Christ, has continued to pursue the depth of his craft. Hardly surprising as he’s always had a musical inclination – he grew up with a family dynamic that encouraged his appreciation of the art. In fact, his uncle Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson – also recently featured in the STAR – serves as a constant source of inspiration.

This week he caught our attention, once again, with the release of the music video for the track ‘The Awakening’.

What was the concept behind the recent video?

Ricardo: The idea was to have some amazing visuals in order to captivate audiences and ensure they will remain attentive throughout.

What was the shoot day like?

Ricardo: It was incredible how it all worked out. I met up with the bike crew prior to their ride out. I showed up with my videographer, and met with the organiser of the Brotherhood Bike Ride and immediately started shooting. I spoke to the DJ; then the organiser of the ride, Paniro, announced that I was shooting a music video and two drones went up, my track started playing and I performed. My other videographer came with his drone so we were able to get some great aerial footage. The bikers really did their thing. I said a prayer, the team gave instructions to ensure a safe ride, then we all rolled out. They were so well organised and extremely safe. It was amazing to witness.

Who were some of the people who were a part of it?

Ricardo: My homeboy CP mentioned the Brotherhood Ride to me two days prior

to the shoot so I got in contact with my videographer and we made it happen. CP

put me in contact with Paniro who was the organiser of the ride and leader of Ghost Rhyderz bike crew, and he gave me the green light to do the shoot. Some of my homeboys from Henchmenatti, my squad, came through, a couple homeboys I’ve known from high school and a ton of bikers and old school car owners.

What is the message you hope people will get from the song?

Ricardo: Primarily, that I am a lyricist and I’m here to take this culture by storm. But aside from that, to wake up and be aware of what is going on in this cruel, crazy, cold world we live in. But this track was a subtlety . . . not to go into any depth.

What differentiates you from other rappers?

Ricardo: Everything! My versatility. My originality. My aggression. Many rappers are about the swag and cadence; I just want to demolish a beat when I hear it. I change my flow with every beat yet maintain cohesiveness throughout my album.

What’s next for you?

Ricardo: Shoot more videos. Start performing at shows again. I will be releasing my much anticipated album in three parts – five tracks on each then all together, all while currently working on a new project.