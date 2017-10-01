Spirit of Junior Achievement Award and Christian Husbands Agripreneurs Project Introduced

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 the Spirit of Junior Achievement Awards was among presentations made at the annual awards ceremony held at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine. Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, government ministers, corporate partners and other officials were among the attendees.

Every year JA participants are presented with certificates, bursaries and awards with teachers and volunteers being rewarded with dinners, spa treatments and hampers donated by partner agencies.

The featured guest speaker Mr. Johanan Dujon, Managing Director of Algas Organics, engaged students during his address, challenging them to ‘Find Their Why’ saying, “To avoid the common pitfall of superficiality, the solution lies in one simple question: Why? When you start to question the ‘why’, you are going into a new space where your thoughts and actions are more focused and deliberate. This will give you control over your destiny to a greater degree.”

The most exciting part of the ceremony was the presentation of the first place award to the National Achiever of the Year, Ms Ermerle Tisson of Choiseul Secondary School, second place to Cherri Ann Rosemond of Entrepot Secondary School, and third place to Siah Preville from Babonneau Secondary School.

First place in the Company of the Year category went to Decorations de Bambou of Babonneau Secondary School, second place to La Vie De Coco of Choiseul Secondary School, while Kreationz of Entrepot Secondary School secured third. place.

Best Attendance went to Kreationz of Entrepot Secondary School, Best Records to Decorations de Bamboo of Babonneau Secondary School, and Highest Return on Investment also to Decoration de Bambou.

The Governor General’s award for Innovation, Originality and Creativity went to La Vie De Coco of Choiseul Secondary School.

Next up was The Spirit of Junior Achievement Awards in memory of teacher advisor Mrs. Patricia C. Brown, Entrepot Secondary School, and JA Chairman, Mr. Christian Husbands.

The latter award was presented by Mr Nathalbert Husbands of Union Vale Estate to Choiseul Secondary School. Plaques bearing the winning schools were presented to Union Vale Estate and LUCELEC respectively and will be updated every year to reflect the latest winners.

In collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement, Union Vale Estate introduced the Christian Husbands Agripreneurs Project (CHAP), a practicable platform that encourages entrepreneurial youth to participate and invest in the agricultural sector by effectively managing an agricultural related enterprise during the programme year. Executives and employees of Union Vale Estate will provide mentorship and networking opportunities for participants.

Mistress of Ceremony and JA Director, Ms. Angela St Denis encouraged students by

saying, “Exciting times are ahead as we empower you to own your economic success. The introduction of CHAP is an opportunity to demonstrate teamwork, leadership and innovative thinking that will help you drive success in the business world.”

The board of directors and staff have extended appreciation to the government, partners, Chamber members, principals, students, teachers, volunteers, the media and all who contributed to the success of the event.