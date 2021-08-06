The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated the Government and people of Jamaica on the country’s 59th Anniversary of Independence, which it marks today 6 August 2021 under the theme “Jamaica 59: Come Mek We Celebrate Online”.



CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Jamaica’s Prime Minister Mr. Andrew Holness, said the theme reflects the determination and adaptability of the Jamaican people which enables them to soldier on in the face of the pandemic and other challenges in these uncertain times.



“The Community celebrates your country’s outstanding achievements in fields such as diplomacy, sports, arts and culture, which are a source of pride for Jamaica and the Region,” the Secretary-General’s message said.



“As the Community seeks to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, devastated economies and the recent climate-related disasters, Jamaica’s leadership in the portfolio of External Trade Negotiations within CARICOM’s Quasi Cabinet, and your work with the Prime Minister of Canada and the United Nations Secretary-General with respect to financing the recovery are very crucial,” Ambassador LaRocque added.

