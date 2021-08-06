Sometimes Stars Come Out In Daylight!

Advertisement

Yesterday (Thursday) was a big day for the St Lucia Labour Party, if not for politically divided St Lucia. Faces long forgotten came out of retirement and hibernation to witness the appointments to new prime minister Philip Pierre’s Cabinet. Most were especially curious about the immediate future of Independent Stephenson King, who, just three weeks before the July 26 elections, abandoned the United Workers Party that he first joined in 1987.

Then there was Richard Frederick who, though he campaigned as an independent, repeatedly offered his services to the Labour Party. Pierre may have surprised more than a few St Lucians at home and abroad when he announced on Thursday that the highly controversial former UWP MP would work with him in the office of the prime minister.

Highlights of Thursday’s Swearing in Ceremony for Cabinet of Ministers. (Photography by Bill Mortley)