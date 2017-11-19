Kenty Pamphile’s Golden Heart Receives British Empire Medal

My early years of schooling all happened in the vicinity of Massade. I received the best quality public education on offer. But, like many parents would understand, education doesn’t only happen within the walls of a school. A child learns at home, through religious institutions and even from the babysitter. I am privileged to have had teachers almost as wonderful as my parents and no better place to wait after school for my mother than at the Pamphiles’ residence.

Anyone who attended Gros Islet schools would remember the vibrancy of lunchtime activity at Mr. Pamphile’s house, where he and his motherly wife would sell pizza, floats and fried chicken ‘to die for.’ I had the license to enter through the house rather than waiting in the shop like all the other students, and sometimes Mr. Pamphile would hand me an extra slice of my favourite pepperoni pizza.

Over the years his founding involvement in our community Baptist Church has been memorable, worthwhile and spiritually encouraging. His energetic approach towards everything, being a Christian first, never dwindled until recently. with age creeping on. But apart from my encountering Mr. Kenty Pamphile on school afternoons and at church on Sundays, he was involved in so much more than I ever realized.

He was once appointed the Gros Islet Town Clerk, where his work went beyond the bounds of the town hall. He inspired the development of the community and highlighted events such as Gros Islet Day and Gros Islet Friday Night (presently the longest-living, local street party). Kenty Pamphile has served as the president of the Gros Islet Minibus, Cricket and Football Associations and played a pivotal role on the executive of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT).

Aside from actively participating in the development of Gros Islet Town, Kenty Pamphile’s humanitarian efforts were equally recognized. He was a Gideons International member, bringing bibles to schools and evangelizing to prisoners. With the help of his family, he also provided hot meals to those who couldn’t afford.

As of April 2017 his decades of permeating firstly the Gros Islet village and, by extension, constituency and country with his heart of gold and profound deciation, has earned Kenty Pamphile one of the island’s most esteemed emblems of recognition. During the Queen’s (Elizabeth the Second) Birthday Honours evaluation this year, her council, with the advice of Saint Lucian ministers, deemed him deserving of the British Empire Medal (Civil Division). Pamphile was awarded for his services to the community.

The local Queen’s Birthday Awards Investiture Ceremony was held on Thursday November 9, 2017 when H.E. Dame Pearlette Louisy presented the awards and accolades at her residence. Other recipients included Peter Josie who was awarded an M.B.E. (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his contribution to the development of agriculture in Saint Lucia.

Also on Thursday Dr. George Martin Christopher Didier was awarded with a C.B.E. (Commander of the Order of the British Empire). The following were also awarded in various degrees for different accomplishments: Denise Joyce Auguste, Daren Sammy, Sylvia Lamontagne, Gerald Cyril, Teddyson John, Tervor Levi Daniel, Veronica Phillips and Francillian Jackson.