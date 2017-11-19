Vieux Fort South Dominate Blackheart Football Awards

Over $80,000 was paid out by Blackheart Production at a recent prize giving ceremony for the 2017 Blackheart/SLFA Knockout Football Tournament, which was held in the players’ lounge at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The monies paid out covered goals scored, transportation, prize monies for teams who participated in the tournament and the sanction fee to the St Lucia Football Association for staging of the tournament.

Among those taking home big money was the Vieux Fort South contingent, as their district team won the 2017 Blackheart/SLFA Knockout Football Tournament. They went home with $30,950. Canaries who finished second in the tournament took home $11,050, while Gros Islet in third collected $6,600. Fourth placed Marchand pocketed $3,300.

Some of the tournament’s many sponsors and media houses were specially recognized on the evening for their contributions towards making the tournament a tremendous success this year.

The following individual and team prizes were presented on the night. As expected Vieux Fort South received the bulk of the awards. Best Manager, Shenelle St Louis (Vieux Fort South); Best Coach, Emmanuel Bellas (Vieux Fort South); Fastest and Most Spectacular Goal, Dornan Edward (Laborie), fifth minute strike versus Micoud; Best Dressed Team, Canaries; Best Goal Keeper, Vino Bartlette (Vieux Fort South); Best Defender, Bernard Edward (Vieux Fort South); Best Midfielder, Gregson President (Vieux Fort South); Top Goal Scorer, Troy Greenidge (Gros Islet); People’s Choice Award, Troy Greenidge; Fair Play Trophy, Gros Islet; Tournament MVP, Vino Bartlette (Vieux Fort South).