KFC Commercial Basketball League Competition

Matches continued last weekend in the KFC sponsored Commercial Basketball League competition taking place at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

In the only game played last Friday, Combined Forces defeated the Media Ballers 69 – 52 having led at every quarter.

The KFC player of the Game was Amil Octave. He scored 23 points to go along with four assists and six rebounds

In the first game played last Saturday evening, defending champions PCD / Goddard Group thrashed Sandals 90 – 50.

The KFC Player of the Game was Marlon Alexander. He had 20 points, five rebounds and five steals.

In the second game that night, Financial Services made light work of Lewis Industries defeating them 71 – 45.

The KFC Player of the Game was Marlon Samuels with 35 points, 12 rebounds and six steals.

The stage is now set for the quarter finals which took place Friday and today (Saturday) at the Beausejour Indoor Facility, with the following match ups. GGSL / PCD vs Media Ballers; Financial Services vs RSLPF; WASCO vs Fire Service; Sandals vs CSA.

The semifinals are carded for Saturday October 14.

Patrons please keep in mind that the entrance fee for upcoming games is $10.00. The St Lucia Basketball Federation is using the proceeds from the games, to assist past and present players in need of financial assistance for medical treatment. Players on teams who are not in the quarter finals, are kindly asked to contribute to this worthwhile cause by making a contribution at the gate.