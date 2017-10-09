Saint Lucia Business Awards Launched

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture launched the St. Lucia Business Awards 2018 on Friday October 6, 2017! In his remarks, Executive Director of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Mr. Brian Louisy highlighted that the goal of the Saint Lucia Business Awards continues to be, rewarding and celebrating top performing companies within Saint Lucia’s private sector.

2018 will mark the 8th Anniversary of the Award ceremony, in the current format of the Private Sector premier awards, that celebrates business excellence in St. Lucia. The Business Awards Committee is very pleased that the St. Lucia Business Awards continues to be part of the Nation’s celebrations of a Month of Activities under the chapeaux of Nobel Laureate Month.

Mr. Louisy highlighted the intention to improve the ease of applying by making completion of entries, rigorous but not cumbersome. He also stressed that the Award is not dependent on the financial capacity or size of the applying firm. The Awards and adjudication system will continue to demonstrate that size is no deterrent to success as the Awards.

The forms have been revised to simplify and capture the Fundamental Concepts of Excellence while providing opportunity for applicants to provide all relevant information from which the judges can make proper assessments. The Executive Director also took the opportunity on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors to thank all stakeholders including the Awards Committee, partners and sponsors for their tremendous contribution support of the National Awards.

Scheduled for January 27th the 2018 awards ceremony will continue to reward and celebrate companies which have made significant strides within Saint Lucia’s private sector. For 2018, an Award for Corporate Governance will be introduced and added to the existing categories which are:

· Prime Ministers Award for Innovation

· Award for Service Excellence

· Entrepreneur of the Year Award

· Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award

· Business of the Year Award

· Exporter of the Year Award Goods

· Exporter of the Year Award Services

· Award for Excellence in Human Resource Development

· Award for Marketing Excellence

· Award for Corporate Leadership

· Award for Corporate Social Responsibility

· Green Award

· Idea of the Year Award

Applications for the St. Lucia Business Awards are available on the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce’s website www.stluciachamber.org. Businesses have eight weeks, within which their submissions can be made as the deadline is November 24th 2017.

All questions related to the award may be directed to the Secretariat via email info@stluciachamber.org or telephone 452 3165.

— Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce