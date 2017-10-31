The curtains closed on the 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League with four exciting and nail biting matchups. The semifinals took place on Friday, October 20 after being postponed due to technical issues at the facility after the heavy rains last Saturday. The first semifinal matchup was defending champs PCD / Goddard Group versus the St Lucia Fire Service (SLFS).

The first half of the tight matchup ended with PCD leading 26 -25. The competitiveness of both teams continued in the second half. The KFC Player of the Game Andre Louison of PCD, drained three consecutive shots from behind the arc late in the fourth quarter to secure a lead.

Despite this and losing two of their men to injuries, SLFS did not let up. However, PCD / Goddard Group eventually won the game 61-57.

Louison finished with a game high 28 points and six rebounds.

Marcian Calderon led SLFS with 24 points and 19 rebounds but it was all in vain.

The second semifinal game and what many called the “finals game” was a highly anticipated battle between the CSA and Financial Services All Stars. The game fulfilled expectations as the two teams went head to head from start to finish.

The high energy match up saw both teams trading baskets, with Financial Services leading 28 – 27 at the half.

Neither team let up the energy after the half, ending the third quarter tied at 49. The tandem of CSA’s Ron Dumurville (12 points, six steals) and Keegan Preville (22 points, eight rebounds) was not enough to overcome the Financial Services team led by KFC Co – Players of the Game Marlon Samuel 17 points, 12 rebounds and Rahim Auguste with 14 points, eight steals and six assists. The high flying Jerren St Clair played a solid defensive game finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Financial Services.

The stage was now set for two epic matchups – third place and finals on Saturday October 21.

After losing their closely contested semifinal games, SLFS and CSA battled in a third-place game, which was decided in the final minute.

SLFS despite starting off with a bare minimum of five players, took a 19-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. The arrival of formidable centre Marcian Calderon and other Fire Service players in the second half changed the pace of the game, forcing the CSA team to start firing on all cylinders. However, SLFS held on to a five-point, lead finishing the first half with 34 points to the CSA’s 29.

The fourth quarter began with a 54 – 39 lead, but a balanced attack and solid defensive play led by Ron Dumurville and Lanse Prospere, including Prospere’s go ahead basket with little over one minute to go, gave the CSA a two point lead and they never looked back.

CSA’s 68 – 66 win was led by KFC Player of the Game Ron Dumurville. He scored 31 points and added three steals. Lanse Prospere finished with 19 points and five rebounds for CSA.

Jerry Charles led SLFS with 26 points and six assists, while Owen Cazabon and Junious St Hill posted 14 points, 13 rebounds, 12 points and 13 rebounds respectively.

The final of the 2017 KFC Commercial Basketball League was a high scoring affair, between defending champions PCD / Goddard Group and the newly formed Financial Services All Stars team.

The Bankers, although having a height and size advantage, could not overcome the onslaught of the brothers Troy (26 points) and KFC Player of the Game Andre Louison (33 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) who cut, slashed, rebounded and shot their way to an 84-72 win for the defending champions. The victory gave them the most championships (three) in the history of the KFC CBL.

The Financial Services team led by Sharmoir Jn Baptiste with 23 points and five assists; Marlon Samuel (13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks) and Jerren St Clair (nine points, 14 rebounds, three blocks) continued their excellent defence exhibited throughout the tournament.

Rahim Auguste dished out nine assists and stole 10 balls for the Financial Services team.

The final standings are as follows: 2017 KFC CBL Champions, PCD/Goddard Group; second place, Financial Services All Stars; third place, CSA Warriors.

Individual Awards: Regular Season MVP, Marlon Samuel (CSA), 27ppg, 15 RPG. Finals MVP, Andre Louison (PCD), 33 points, 12 rebounds.

Individual awards will be presented at a subsequent ceremony along with the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce. The SLBF has expressed heartfelt thanks to all who made the 2017 KFC CBL possible.