St Jude Hospital to Host Diabetes Eye Specialist

St Jude Hospital will be hosting a Diabetes Eye Specialist from Monday November 20, 2017 – Friday December 1, 2017.

Dr. Jeevak Lal is a longstanding volunteer with St Jude Hospital who will be seeing both newly diagnosed and chronic diabetics. He volunteered with St Jude Hospital in June this year and based on the number of diabetic cases he managed vis-a-vie the number of cases of diabetes in St Lucia, Dr. Lal thought it necessary to make a second visit this year.

Eye complications are very common with diabetes which, if treated early, can prevent blindness.

Physicians are kindly requested to refer diabetic patients to see Dr. Lal during the above-mentioned period for basic eye examinations and laser treatment if indicated. The visit costs $50.00. Some patients with symptoms will be referred for

For appointments and more information please call 459-6700 or 459-6750.

— Source: St. Jude Hospital