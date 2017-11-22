Kickoff to Veterans Football Tournament

After kicking off this year’s Veterans in Sports Inc Football Tournament at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort last weekend (Nov 11), followed by a double header on the Gros Islet Playing Field Wednesday (Nov 15) evening, the competition resumes this weekend at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

In the tournaments opening game on Saturday in Vieux Fort, Caricom Masters and Behind the College Stars tied 1-1.Somehow it seemed fitting, that CEO of Veterans in Sports Inc Alvin Malaykhan who plays for Caricom Masters, scored the opening goal of the tournament two minutes after kickoff.

One would have thought following the early goal there was more to come. That was not the case. Behind the College All Stars tied the game in the 26th minute and after that neither team found the back of the net.

In the second game of the triple header, Gros Islet Veterans shutout Micoud 2-0 with goals coming from Urban Augustin and Roger Celestin.

The third game Saturday evening saw defending champs VSADC, lose their opening match to Vieux Fort South. Following a scoreless first half, Francis Samuel scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 45th minute.

The tournament resumed Sunday at the same venue with another triple header. In the first game Dennery All Blacks came back to defeat Prophets and Kings 3-1.

A goal by Fleming James in the 36th minute gave Prophet and Kings the early lead. However, Dennery with three unanswered goals – two from Mark Francis with Hendrickson Collymore getting the other, won going away.

In the second game of the triple header, Soufriere shutout Laborie Veterans 2-0. Jerome Serville and Chester Francois scored for the winning side.

The evening came to a close with a well-played game between Central Vieux Fort and Anse La Raye Veterans. Following a scoreless first half, the stalemate ended when Mervin St Croix put Anse La Raye ahead with what proved to be the winning goal in the 70th minute.

The tournament continued Wednesday with a doubleheader on the Gros Islet Playing Field. In the first game Marchand Veterans got past Congorians 2-1 and in the second encounter Gros Islet defeated Flo Lancers 2-1.