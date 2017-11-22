VOTING FOR MISS UNIVERSE 2017 OFFICIAL OPENS

Voting is open to anyone 14 years and over. Votes cast outside of the voting period (1:00PM ET Monday November 20, 2017 – 1:00PM ET Saturday, November 25, 2017) will not be counted as votes. Only votes that comply with the instructions and these Voting Rules and Procedures will be counted. Voting using third party applications are prohibited.

Saint Lucians are urged to participate during the voting period, as well as the during the broadcast for each round of the competition, using the previously mentioned platforms. Victor, who has previously competed in the local leg of the competition in 2014, became Saint Lucia’s official delegate at this year’s pageant in July 2017. Since arriving in Las Vegas on November 12th, Miss Saint Lucia Universe has been turning heads with her beauty, her style, grace, intellect and her genuine personality, all whilst keeping company with Caribbean delegates and others, like: Miss Thailand and Miss Philippines.