KITTENS AND PUPPIES IN NEED OF GOOD HOMES

Can you give these cute little ones a good home?

The Saint Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS), which this month celebrates 20 years of existence, has some beautiful, friendly animals in its care. The organisation seeks to place them in loving, caring homes. If you can welcome a puppy or kitten into your residence, and treat them as a member of the family, please contact SLAPS: tel. (758) 45-SLAPS (457 5277), kitten enquiries: (758) 384 9696, Facebook: Slaps St Lucia, email: stluciaanimals@gmail.com