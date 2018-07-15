Healthcare for all has for too long been only a dream!

Have you wondered, since the most recent televised address by the prime minister and two of his Cabinet colleagues, what a national survey on healthcare might reveal? Would it be supportive of the government’s plans for healthcare reform? Or would it be as critical as the opposition on the subject, starting only after June 6, 2016? Previously, there were no factual reports on the reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital; neither was it known when the OK-EU Hospital would be fully operational. We were fed half-truths after untruths by politicians who lost their compass and their honour while still in office.

Information regarding the OK-EU and St. Jude hospitals was shrouded in mystery. The silence was deafening. No one cared to tell us at the time that people were dying because of sub-standard hospitals. Indeed, no one seemed to care, least of all our health professionals. The rest of us chose to see no evil, speak no evil and hear no evil. No jackass brayed. Not even the lead ones!

Two years ago, every doctor and nurse worth their salt knew that the OK-EU Hospital was far from functioning as intended. There was even less hope for the completion and re-opening of St. Jude. Our professionals chose to behave like dumb driven cattle. Not a word, not a word, not a word was heard from them. I submit that the reason for such dumbness is that culture is more deep-rooted (and influential) than education. A doctor saying, “Oh shit!” during an operation speaks volumes about his or her competence. Some did only what they were paid to do. And that did not include questioning the epitome of arrogance and ignorance that fate had imposed upon our Christian society.

To add insult to injury, the best brains never thought it prudent and in the national interest to comment on the refusal of the former government to concede defeat following the 2016 elections, as popularly anticipated. There were no congratulatory messages from the fallen mighty leader and his team of losers. It was a hard-fought election campaign that resulted in a change widely prayed for. No party campaigns harder and longer, and more emotionally, than the SLP. Its last campaign threatened vengeance and war. Still, protocol and common decency demanded a nod from the vanquished. No such luck!

People who have been exposed to higher levels of education owe it to the less fortunate to fearlessly and impartially comment on matters of state. Such conduct is to be expected of civilized people, whether involved in party politics or not. The political bar needs to be raised by those with the tools to do so. These advantages ought to be focused on lifting the standard of living and healthcare. Partisan politics, prostituting via the media, should be left to the unschooled.

We have focused so much attention on the politics of St. Jude and the OK-EU hospitals that we have forgotten that the most important aspect of healthcare is a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle works out cheaper than medicine or hospital charges. The media regularly remind us of this. Unfortunately, reading is not a national pastime, which may explain why a healthy lifestyle is not as emotionally charged as the political hot buttons that are St. Jude and the OK-EU.

A healthy lifestyle includes what we choose to eat and drink, how often we exercise, how much sleep we get, whether we smoke or not, and so on. A friend whose opinion I respect once suggested we eat foods that are also our medicine. Yes, I know, it was put badly. But, he was on point. We ought to eat foods, not because they may be tasty but because they promote good health. By this yardstick, all sugary substances are off the table; so, too, certain carbonated drinks and over-milled, sweet and salty foods.

Health-conscious people know the value of planned exercise routines. A brisk walk on a cool morning or evening, a bicycle ride, a daily swim in the sea or pool will do wonders for the way we look and feel; even simple deep breathing and calisthenics at home, when regularly practiced, can make an appreciable difference to one’s health. Do we still need to be reminded that smoking is a killer? As is alcohol?

Health insurance is vital. Making insurance available to people who could not otherwise afford it is equal to throwing a non-swimmer a lifebelt in the midst of a sea storm. The prime minister’s promise to do so has, with good reason, given his political enemies cause for pause.

As we discuss St. Jude, OK-EU and the Soufriere hospitals we should not forget Victoria Hospital. Citizens need to be reminded when it will be converted into the vision described by the government. No government can abrogate its responsibility towards Victoria Hospital. We recall that health minister Romanus Lansiquot was the first who walked with his Friends of Victoria. Years ago the late minister had raised over a million dollars for renovating the old hospital; his efforts must be continued by those who have followed him. A motion should be moved in parliament to rename the remodeled hospital in memory of “Lansie”.

Finally, the idea of a Caribbean-wide insurance policy to facilitate universal healthcare in Saint Lucia is an excellent one. Let those with other ideas table them, and please inform the nation when a decision on national health insurance will be announced. Healthcare for all is too important to remain the preserve of the lucky few.