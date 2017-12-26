The Landings Resort gives joy to less fortunate in Castries

In a small handover ceremony on Friday December, 15 The Landings Beach Resort and Spa supported the Community Relations Branch of the Police Department with its 8th annual Food Hamper Programme. Designed with assisting the less fortunate in mind, the programme goes a long way to providing crucial supplies to primary school students in and around the Castries basin, as well as to sick and shut-in retired police officers.

With a target of 110 food hampers, the officers noted the growing need in the area and lamented the plight of the recipients. They also highlighted the need for corporate Saint Lucia to continue to support such causes as they reach persons who would not usually be in receipt of support.

The resort donated five food hampers in a small ceremony and welcomes opportunities to support such causes when possible. The donation to the annual Food Hamper Programme is one of many initiatives undertaken by the resort which has developed strong ties with the community as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this month.

Earlier this month, the Boys’ Training Centre received guitars and food donations from the General Manager, Mr. Wilbert Mason, in a continued drive to support the rehabilitation of at-risk youth as part of its Community Outreach Programmes.

According to Mr. Mason, “The past two years at the resort have been the most challenging and most rewarding in this dynamic market and, as the outgoing GM, I am proud of the work we have done with the Boys’ Training Centre, CARE facility and the number of secondary schools we were fortunate to mentor through our numerous community outreach programmes”. He added that supporting the Community Relations Branch of the Police Department, with its 8th annual Food Hamper Programme, “was a natural course for us as we seek to empower and enrich the lives of others”. He also urged other business places to assist this worthy cause “as we bring some joy to their homes”.

The resort continues to celebrate its tenth year of operations and will host Christmas and New Year’s celebrations that the entire family can enjoy.