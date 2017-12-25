Pedal Pushers in Action on National Day

Cyclists young and old thrilled spectators who lined the city streets on National Day to witness some thrilling races along a circular perimeter in downtown Castries.

Kluivert Mitchel emerged as the most outstanding performer at the National Day Cycling Championships which took cyclists around the Castries City Circuit with the starting and finishing point being the Castries Market.

Mitchel who is from Mon Repos, won the 10 lap 7 km race, placed second in the 15 lap 10.5 km open race and won the final race of the day, the two lap 1.4 km Keirin Road Sprint event.

The 2017 National Day Cycling championships started with a victory for Mathew Louis in the 14 and under five lap 3.5 km event in 9 minutes 00.73 secs by 50 secs over Cleyanus Jules.

Results: (1) Louis, La Caye Dennery; (2) Jessie Mentor, Richfond Dennery; (3) Jelani Joseph, Dennery Valley.

In the 10 lap 7km Race mixed with Juniors and Juveniles Mitchel emerged the winner in a time of 13mins 33.35 secs in a bunch sprint. Following are the final results: (1) Mitchel; (2) Mentor; (3)Quami Robinson, Mon Repos; (4) Donal Joseph, Rocket Riders from Dennery; (5) Alvinus Mondesir, Dennery Valley; (6) Joshua Prince, Dennery Valley.

Winston Williams of Excellers, won the eight lap 5.6 km Masters 40 plus race in a time of 10 minutes 58.18 seconds.

Final results: (1) Williams, Excellers; (2) Kenneth Mathurin, Project Breakaway; (3) Richard Shingleton

Smith, Project Breakaway; (4) Jason Tameh, Project Breakaway; (5) Albert Brandis, Rocket Riders Dennery; (6) Nogel Megahy, Project Breakaway.

The 15 lap 10.5km Open Race was won by Gillan Moses of Project Breakaway in 20 mins 03.41secs.

Final Results: (1) Moses, Project Breakaway; (2) Mitchel, Mon Repos; (3) Andrew Norbert, Mon Repos; (4) Jordan Richard, Excellers; (5) Mentor, Mon Repos; (6) Robinson, Mon Repos; (7) Kenneth Mathurin, Project Breakaway; (8) Antinous Jn Baptiste, Rocket Riders Dennery; (9) Prince, Dennery Valley; (10) Joseph, Rocket Riders Dennery; (11) Shingleton Smith, Project Breakaway.

Mitchel won the final of the 2 lap 1.4km Keirin Road Sprint Event followed by Richard who placed second ahead of Norbert and Mathurin.