The Landings Resort spreads Christmas cheer for the boys at the BTC

For the past two years, the boys residing at the Boys Training Centre at Massade, Gros Islet have maintained a special bond with The Landings Beach Resort & Spa, specifically the General Manager Mr. Wilbert Mason. Throughout the year The Landings Resort has provided food for special celebrations including the annual Christmas Party.





The Boys Training Centre has developed many initiatives aimed at the successful rehabilitation of the residents including sports development, woodwork, art and an active choir, with the formation of a band as a future aspiration. Recognising this, The Landings Resort saw it fitting to pledge support by way of musical instruments this Christmas, along with some Christmas treats.

The donated guitars are a splendid gift as they enable more boys to participate in the music programme while alleviating the cost of purchasing the instruments. This contribution is part of the resort’s at-risk youth community outreach programmes which its GM strongly supports.

Stated Mr. Mason: “I use the philosophy of moving from good to great to help inspire the youth who see their current situation as a lifetime sentence. We must take the time to encourage and applaud the future leaders so they can start believing in themselves again.”

If you wish to support the Centre, please contact Elvin Ryan Germain: 450 8336 or elvinryangermain@gmail.com/ elvin.germain@govt.lc