Saint Lucia National Youth Council Congratulates Youth Fest Winners and Organisers

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council wishes to congratulate the co-ordinators of Youth-fest on an exceptionally executed event on Sunday 17th December 2017. Youth-fest is an annual competition which provides an opportunity for young singers to showcase their talent.

This year, ten young persons from the teens category, and ten from the twenties category, participated in the event, performing, as per the rules, an original song of theirs. These artists made it through to the final after being selected from over 50 submissions. Artists showcased arrangements from a range of genres, most of them using theatrical performances to introduce their song. The event also featured entertainment from various local dance groups and vocal artists.

Congratulations are also in order to the winners of the two categories. In the teens category the first runner up was Jamal Joseph and Vince Joseph and the winner was Deshawn Augustin. In the twenties category the first runner up was Brendon Charlery and the winner was Johnnel Leo. The overall youth Youth Star award was captured by performer Johnnel Leo.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council looks forward to continually supporting this and other youth initiatives which seek to develop the young people of Saint Lucia.