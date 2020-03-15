Lashley “Motto” Winter receives Francis “Leebo” De Lima Award

The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank have conferred the CIBC Francis “Leebo” De Lima Aspiring Artist Award for 2019 on Lashley Winter a.k.a. “Motto”. Lashley’s work, which resonates with many at home and abroad, expresses who we are as a nation and people. He has been creating and presenting works which are anchored in our multi-cultural heritage and represent new peaks of excellence and innovation. His artistic achievements are an inspiration for all Saint Lucians.

Lashley Winter (left) receives a cheque after being named the inaugural winner.

The Board of Directors, management and staff of the CDF congratulate Mr. Winter, not only for creating excellent musical experiences but also for his role in giving back to the community through education and mentorship.

The CIBC Francis “Leebo” De Lima Aspiring Artist Award was instituted in 2019 and this is the first award conferred. The award recognises aspiring artistes whose work has shown clear artistic vision and potential for continued excellence in the musical arts, the field of production, literary arts, modern media, visual and performing arts. Recipients are encouraged to continue to grow in their artistic practice and nurture future artistic talents.

The Award also helps to raise greater awareness and appreciation of the works by our arts and cultural icons, positioning Saint Lucia as a vibrant cultural hub.