TEA & TESTIMONY – MAKING IT HAPPEN FOR THE NURSES ASSOCIATION

Sunday March 8 was International Women’s Day. It is an occasion marked annually around the world but few places recognise it with the same style and panache as exhibited in Saint Lucia. For the second year running, the Make it Happen Foundation organised Tea & Testimony, a ladies’ tea party hosted at Government House by Raquel Du Boulay-Chastanet, the Founder and Chairperson of the Foundation, and the wife of Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. Lady Cenac, the Governor General’s wife, was a guest of honour. Last year all profits went to the Women’s Support Centre; this year, profits are in aid of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association.

What makes the event so eye-catching is the dress code: Pretty in Pink (with a Hat). Imagine: 400 women attired in every conceivable shade of pink, topped off with a hat or fascinator. And Lucian ladies know how to add pizazz to an outfit! But beyond fashion, the idea behind Tea & Testimony is to commune in sisterhood, and provide inspiration by highlighting obstacles that women have overcome, and the successes that they have achieved in spite of such challenges. To this end, five guest speakers shared their uplifting personal stories.

Mrs. Raquel Du Boulay-Chastanet.

Karen Du Boulay-Hunte, a Director of the Make it Happen Foundation, opened the proceedings with a short prayer. Mistress of ceremonies Sergin John Baptiste then welcomed the ladies (and, delightfully, a smattering of men showing support for International Women’s Day) before inviting Mae Wayne to the podium.

Ms. Wayne is the co-owner and Managing Director of Star Publications. She spoke of the trials and tribulations that she had endured and how these never thwarted her in carving out a successful bodybuilding career in the United States and then establishing, with her husband, a printing and publishing house in Saint Lucia. Describing her early setbacks in life, she offered a key message: “Embrace your personal history; it shapes who you are. You can’t change your circumstances but you can control how we view and empower ourselves.”

Ms. Wayne emphasised that “failure is a bruise, not a tattoo” and how she had “always looked at the glass as half-full”. “Think: ’I do, I am, I can,’ and you will!” she urged. “Believe it, anything is possible if you are willing to work hard and pay the price. Failing at something does not make you a failure. Be patient; the day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit.”

The next speaker, Ms. Wendy Delmar, is CEO of the Caribbean Association of Banks, and a proud mother. She stated her mission: “I will take you through some of the defining parts of my life in the hopes of inspiring each and every one of you, and that you will rise above any challenges and obstacles that you may face in your life.”

Ms. Delmar, with her eloquent and often humorous delivery, had the keen ear of everybody as she recalled one of her low points: “I remember my simple prayer: courage to face whatever awaited me, grace to handle it and strength to cope with it.” She focused on how one’s attitude can determine outcomes, stating, “The difference between success and failure is in your mind. If you choose to be defeated, you will walk in defeat.” She concluded with a comment that embodied the theme for the afternoon: “Challenge inspires me; it always has and I pray that it always will. There is nothing that we cannot do individually but, boy!, can we blaze it if we do it together!” Cue resounding applause!

Pastor Yvonne Alexander spoke of her humble origins, and how she was forced to finish school at the age of fourteen. She thanked God (and her macrame skills and her father’s encouragement) for her ascent in the business world and for where she is in life today. A gifted storyteller, she often had the audience “in stitches” with her recollections but she wove her words back to the serious, confirming: “Having God on my side, a good character and integrity — these are the key factors that propelled me to my next level in life and to my success.”

The thread throughout Pastor Yvonne’s observations was persistence and determination: “Pursue that vision with everything you have! One person, one word, can encourage you. But also, one negative word can discourage you. Don’t take in the negative; take the positive!”

Berthia Parle, who became a luminary in the tourism industry, needed little introduction as her achievements were already familiar to the assembled. Ms. Parle related how hard work and study had enabled her to “break through the glass ceiling”, including appointment as the first female president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. “This was no mean feat,” she admitted. “I saw myself as opening the way for women to follow, and indeed they did.”

Ms. Parle concluded with a rally call: “All of us here today are endowed and blessed with the ability and potential to innovate and to accelerate our stride into the future . . . working together on behalf of all our citizens to the ultimate benefit of all our people.”

The final speaker, Allison Jean, humbled the audience with her tale of confronting adversity and calamity, even before “the worst tragedy in my life” — the killing of her eldest son, Botham, that thrust her and her family into the global spotlight. She referred to the tremendous support she had received and expressed her sincere thanks, telling the gathering, “I learned that we need each other; so hook a sister up, give her a call, send her a text message, do something, but we need each other.”

Ms. Jean also addressed the subject of healthcare, stressing the importance of looking after oneself and having regular medical consultations and tests. After revealing her hardships she declared, “Sisters, I have taken you on my journey not for pity, but to give you hope. That, despite your darkest hour, your deepest pit, your gravest circumstances, God gives his people hope and strength.”

Ms. Mira Norbert.

In addition to the inspirational speeches and delicious afternoon tea of sandwiches, fruits, savouries and cakes, ladies had the opportunity to win prizes. Acknowledging the effort that had been put into looking “Pretty in Pink”, presentations were made for best dress, best fascinator and best overall outfit, the latter won by Mira Norbert who dazzled in ruffled fuchsia.

One of the exciting components of the tea party was an auction, ably administered by David Du Boulay. The items generously donated for the auction and the raffle helped to boost funds raised for the Saint Lucia Nurses Association, as did an impromptu pledge of EC$2,500 by Digicel.

The dedication of nurses often goes unacknowledged, but not at this year’s Tea & Testimony. Mrs. Chastanet spoke of the efforts and sacrifices made by our nurses and why the Nurses Association was selected to be the beneficiary of all profits raised from the day’s tea party. The dozens of nurses present were applauded for their hard work, and two members of the Nurses Association, now retired, were recognised for their commitment to the profession. Citations were given of the dedicated service of Christiana Matthieu and Janetha Walker who were each then presented with a $250 shopping voucher from Wings of Love, a $250 private donation from a medical doctor, a case of drinks from Windward & Leeward Brewery Ltd, plus a voucher for a lunch for two at Coco Palm’s Ti Bananne Restaurant.

The Make it Happen Foundation is extremely grateful to all of the many sponsors and donors who munificently supported the tea party. Special mention goes to Beauty Max who supplied “goody bags” of toiletries and cosmetics to every single guest; to First Citizens Investment Services Ltd; to Wings of Love, who also had a “pop-up” shop at the venue (much to the delight of the shopaholics); and to St. Lucia Distillers. The sponsors and donors, organising committee, volunteers, supporters and patrons all ensured that this year’s Tea & Testimony was a phenomenal success, plus a meaningful and entertaining way to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. The writer is also given to understand that ladies are already ordering pink outfits and hats for next year!