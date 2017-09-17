Lisa J Weekes Makes a Comeback

Lisa J. Weekes made a smashing come back after many years of being out of the music world, when she dropped a fiery video accompanying her latest single, ‘Emergency’ featuring Sedale in late August on YouTube.

So far, in just three weeks the video has scored over ten thousand views, not to mention the raving reviews to be seen in the comment section.

Lisa appeared on a special edition of TALK on August 31. There she enlightened show host and STAR publisher Rick Wayne that she’d written the lyrics to the catchy tune last year, but had only met the producer, Ransom earlier this year.

Lisa revealed, “I had a lot of creative juices flowing through me at the time and I felt like I needed to let it out.”

Ransom produced the song in less than a week, which she admitted was ‘pretty impressive’. She later worked with videographer ‘Loggo’ Lionel on the music video.

For those who may not remember, Lisa was in the limelight ten years ago when she released a popular track starring Leebo called, ‘Hold Me Close’.

Back then, many Saint Lucians saw Lisa Weekes as Saint Lucia’s ‘Rihanna’.

Though she claimed not to be aware of the comparisons, she said, “I think when you’re in the creative process you’re so busy creating and publishing and doing the administrative work behind it that you don’t have time to sit back, listen and be thinking of that.”

Switching up the topic slightly, toward the end of the interview Mr Wayne was curious about her thoughts on the music industry of today, as he too had quite a colourful history in show business back in the day. Lisa shared that not much had changed – an artist was only as good as the demand of their music.

She also agreed that the lack of performance venues in Saint Lucia had a part to play in hindering the development of artistes.

Lisa confessed, “To be fair, I think that’s part of it but I think what we’re missing is the support from our own people.”

The artiste revealed that she did not have a solid fan base in Saint Lucia, something that made her even more grateful for platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, which allow artistes to connect with the rest of the world.

To quite an accommodating Rick Wayne, Lisa expressed, “The good thing is everyone can now connect and reach out a little further.”

And that, at least, is consolation!