Maher Chreiki OBE – A True Saint Lucian At Heart

Mr. Maher Chreiki has been appointed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in appreciation of his years of real estate development in Saint Lucia. This devoted and successful businessman has invested vast resources in the shaping of the economic development of Saint Lucia through creating employment and supporting the local construction industry.

Maher Chreiki (right) receiving his OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on November 7, 2019.

Following years of vision, conceptualization and designs, and at the foothills of the global financial crisis, Mr. Chreiki demonstrated his confidence in the Saint Lucian economy and ventured into his boldest undertaking ever by constructing the US$80 million Baywalk Shopping Mall in Rodney Bay. Baywalk has since become the focal point of the Rodney Bay shopping district and has earned much acclaim, regionally and internationally.

With the successful completion of the mall, Mr. Chreiki then directed his attention to the capital of the island. He has succeeded in changing the face of Castries through the development of several multi-storey commercial buildings.

He has maintained a sterling relationship with successive governments in Saint Lucia, the business sector and the citizens of this, his adopted home. Sharing his time, energy and assisting others financially remains a crucial part of his life and he has pledged to continue to live and work, asking to be known not as “Mr. Chreiki” but simply “Maher”.