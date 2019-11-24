Saint Lucian Singer makes waves in Taiwan!

Keril Victor’s long journey from Saint Lucia to Jungle Voice, a Taiwanese televised singing competition, began many years ago. Victor told the STAR he always loved to sing and would frequently receive compliments and opportunities to perform solos in his choir. After graduating from Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, Victor intended to pursue a career in economics and politics. In 2013 he was awarded a Taiwan MOFA scholarship to pursue his Bachelors in Economics at the National Chengchi University. He graduated last year but is now a professional artist. In May, Victor, who goes by the stage name Wei Zhe, was among the 80 chosen out of 3,000 hopefuls to compete on Jungle Voice.

Talented and ambitious son of the soil Keril Victor makes a Taiwanese fan’s day.

STAR: When did you start singing?

KV: My journey started from the age of nine when I joined my church’s youth choir at Lady of Fatima Parish. My enthusiasm led me to participate in school shows and concerts. And yes, I enjoyed that. I was never forced to join the choir. Mine was not a musical family, so there was no pressure from home. My love for music was just natural.

STAR: Did you perform before you were in Taiwan?

KV: My passion for music did not start in Taiwan. It was birthed long before, as my friends and colleagues can attest. I think my time in secondary school was the highlight of this transformation. I took part in several musical theatre arts productions. I was a member of the National Youth Choir, and I formed a jazz music band named ASAP. I also participated in song competitions in Martinique and Guadeloupe, and was the YouthFest Winner in 2012.

STAR: How did you begin performing in Taiwan?

KV: Actually the story is pretty ironic. I had gone to a party to celebrate my friend’s birthday and that night there was a random singing contest that I participated in and won. I was then scouted by my current agent.

STAR: How did you land on TV?

KV: It all happened really quickly. I was invited to perform on a television show—to sing in Chinese. After that performance people started recognizing me and contacted my agency.

STAR: How does it feel to be more famous outside of home?

KV: It’s really something phenomenal. When I walk through the streets I’m always recognized. People ask for autographs and ask me to pose for pictures. Sometimes I think it’s a dream because it happened so quickly. But what is even more special

about it is that people in a foreign country recognize you not for your skin colour but for your talent. That is something really amazing!

STAR: What is it like being one of the few black faces on Taiwanese TV?

KV: It’s a unique opportunity. I feel I am an ambassador, not only for my country but for my race. And so the correct representation of black music and culture is for me important. I believe my face and my voice will change wrong stereotypes and will further promote a positive image of black excellence.

STAR: Have you collaborated with native Taiwanese singers?

KV: Yes, and it’s been phenomenal. I have received only love and admiration and this will continue to fuel my inspiration to make music to touch more lives and to make the world a happier place.

STAR: Do you plan on staying in Taiwan?

KV: For now I will remain in Taiwan to build my brand but home will always be home. In fact I might be collaborating with some Saint Lucian artistes in the future. So you guys better stay tuned.

STAR: What else is in store?

KV: I have been working on a lot of original music and on collaborations. So there’s going to be a lot more content. I want to take my music to the world. For now my eyes are set on the Asian market, which is vast with millions of people.