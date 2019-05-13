Managing marine reserves – is Saint Lucia doing enough?

In Saint Lucia, life below the waves is just as busy as that onshore. Colourful reef fish, endangered sea turtles and a variety of rare pelagic species roam over intricate corals and lush seabeds. But this picturesque underwater world is under threat from a variety of sources, both man-made and natural. Protecting paradise is a constant effort, and Saint Lucia’s progress so far has been mixed.

Saint Lucia has around 24 marine reserves. Most of these date back to 1986 but a more recent list is contained within the Fisheries Act. When most people think of marine areas they picture the open ocean but Saint Lucia’s reserves encompass a wide variety of ecosystems including coral reefs, mangroves and beach habitats.

Map of Soufriere Marine Management Areas

The Soufriere Marine Management Area, created in 1995, is actually several marine reserves in one as it protects the Anse Chastanet Bay reefs, those west of Rachette Point, south of Malgretoute Beach and reefs around Gros Piton. North of Soufriere lies another huge protected marine area — the Canaries/Anse la Raye Marine Management Area, comprising Marigot Bay, Anse Cochon and reefs at Rocky Shore and Anse la Verdure.

Being designated a marine reserve comes with certain restrictions. Protected by law, these areas are generally no-take zones with two exceptions: special permission can be granted for limited fishing in Grande Caille Reef and select cutting for charcoal is sometimes permitted in Man Kote Mangrove. And it’s not just fishing or harvesting; activities such as snorkelling and diving require special permits to protect marine wildlife from human interference and disturbance.

Given the strict regulations surrounding marine areas, good management and maintenance is key. Oversight of Saint Lucia’s reserves is largely guided by a Systems Plan for Protected Areas, first drawn up by stakeholders in 1992 and revised and re-submitted in 2009. At that time, the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) submitted the plan to government for approval; it is still waiting. However, the recommendations have been taken onboard by conservation partners. As SLNT Director Bishnu Tulsie says: “Government agencies and development partners frequently refer to the plan to guide their work.”

Multiple threats

Marine reserves are more than just parks. They’re essential to life above and below the waves. Overfishing, pollution, invasive species and extreme weather events have all dramatically harmed the world’s oceans in recent years and the Caribbean has fared worse than most with heavy tourism development, worsening pollution and intensifying tropical storms.

According to the Caribbean Challenge Initiative, the region has lost 80 per cent of its coral cover in the past 30 years, regional fisheries are declining at a rate of 5 per cent per year and mangroves are being eradicated by 1 per cent annually. The SLNT believes some of the biggest threats to the country’s marine environment are land-based and man-made. Tulsie says: “Deforestation and land-clearing cause siltation and smother marine life. The release of chemicals, pesticides and other hazardous material threatens corals and other marine habitats.”

Oil spills, over-fishing and general boating activities are also a concern, says Tulsie who adds that preventing polluters requires enforcement of regulations, more education and awareness efforts and stakeholder co-operation.

The Caribbean Challenge Initiative

Saint Lucia isn’t the only country concerned about its waters. Given that much of the region is dependent on its marine assets — as the Caribbean people enjoy, fish and make a living from the water — it makes sense to protect something so precious.

In 2008 Caribbean governments came together to conserve their natural resources, forming the multi-million dollar Caribbean Challenge Initiative under which participating countries committed to protect 20 per cent of their marine and coastal environments by 2020.

The agreement was signed with much fanfare and ambitious planning but, with the deadline fast approaching, there is still more to be done. While some Caribbean islands have been at the forefront of these efforts (Dominican Republic has already exceeded its target), others are falling behind. A 2017 study commissioned by the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) discovered that Saint Lucia needs to triple the size of its current marine protected areas if it is to meet its 20 per cent conservation goal. Saint Lucia is not alone. Antigua and Barbuda and St Vincent and the Grenadines also fell short in the CBF assessment.

Saint Lucia’s slow progress isn’t a question of will. The impetus is there, driven by dedicated conservationists such as those within the National Trust, but mapping, maintaining and managing parks take resources — both human and financial. Tulsie says: “The policy and legal frameworks are good, but lacking enforcement. There is a need for greater public and stakeholder education and awareness, greater control over land-based sources of pollution and greater public financing for Marine Protected Area protection.”

Progress

Saint Lucia may be short of its goal but the country has made strides in certain areas, being the first country in the region to launch an operational National Conservation Fund (SLUNCF), arising out of the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund. Incorporated in 2016, the SLUNCF offers grants to conservation projects with the goal of effectively managing Saint Lucia’s natural resources. The three founding members are the SLNT, the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association and the Ministry of Economic Development and Planning.

The collaboration of stakeholders is encouraging. Non-profit organisations, international development bodies, government and even the private sector have a part to play as all are affected by the loss of the country’s natural resources. Another crucial facet of the battle to safeguard the marine environment is youth outreach and engagement.

In March the SLNT partnered with the National Conservation Authority to host a Beach Education Day, as part of its ‘Protecting Paradise’ initiative. Students took part in water quality testing, beach profiling and scientific journaling to bring home the message that marine environments are fascinating scientific treasure troves and to encourage young people to consider how they can contribute to their protection. The Beach Day event followed a special screening of the nature documentary ‘Our Blue Planet’ in February, which over 100 pupils from five schools attended. These budding conservationists also got the chance to participate in a Q&A session with the Department of Fisheries.

Encouraging a sense of stewardship in the next generation, so that Saint Lucia’s young people can continue the progress made so far, is vital to the country’s long-term conservation strategy. In 2017 the global youth conservation collective Ocean Generation visited Saint Lucia to invite young people to produce their own documentaries about marine conservation. Director Daisy Kendrick noted: “It was absolutely amazing seeing these young Saint Lucians tell their stories, through their own eyes, about why the oceans are so important. No one could tell this story more powerfully than these incredible young people. They will really change the tone of the global debate.”