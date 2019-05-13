Urinary Tract Infection: A Burning Issue

Many women will suffer the discomfort of a UTI but men are not immune to the condition!

Some topics are hard to talk about but it is vital that we do discuss them. One such topic is Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), a common condition that does not always have obvious symptoms. UTIs can affect your kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra, but most often it is the bladder and the urethra that are affected.

The purpose of the urinary system is to filter blood products, with urine being the waste by-product. The most common cause of a UTI is bacteria which can enter the urinary tract, through the urethra, and move to the bladder where it multiplies. UTIs are more common in women, mainly due to their anatomy. Women have a urethra that is shorter than men’s, shortening the distance the bacteria needs to travel to reach the bladder; but it is not the only factor. Women who are more sexually active or have a new partner, or those taking certain types of birth control, are also at a higher risk of contracting a UTI. Another risk factor is the decline in oestrogen at the time of menopause. Other risk factors are urinary tract abnormalities, blockages in the urinary tract caused by kidney stones, a suppressed immune system or the use of a catheter. It is estimated that one in two women will experience a UTI in their lifetime. Although rare in men (it is estimated that only 3% of men will experience a UTI), it still can occur and tends to be more complicated. Many of the causes of a UTI for a man are the same as a woman but can also be caused by an enlarged prostate or not being circumcised.

The most obvious sign of a UTI is a burning sensation when urinating. This tends to indicate an infection of the urethra. However, there are other symptoms such as extreme tiredness, achy muscles, and a need to urinate suddenly and frequently, which sometimes produces very little urine. There are also specific symptoms indicating a UTI which differ depending on which part of the system is affected; these may also mimic other conditions, and consequently may at times not get the immediate treatment they need. When the infection is in the kidneys the pain can be mistaken for back pain, and a bladder infection can often cause pain in the pelvis or abdomen. However, UTIs often have other symptoms that can make diagnosis easier. The most common are:

Kidney (acute pyelonephritis) — Back and side pain, high fever, shaking and cold chills, nausea and vomiting.

Bladder (cystitis) — Pelvic pressure, lower abdomen discomfort, blood in urine and frequent, painful urination.

Urethra (urethritis) — Burning with urination, discharge.

Diagnosing a UTI is a relatively simple process and may require you to do nothing more than provide your healthcare giver with a urine sample; the earlier you diagnose a UTI, the better. If left untreated it can lead to complications such as recurring infections, kidney damage and, in pregnant women, it may cause early labour or having a child with a below average birth weight. In severe cases it can lead to sepsis — a life threatening condition.

For a simple (non-recurring) UTI the preferred choice of treatment is a course of antibiotics. Pelvic floor exercises can also help where bladder control is a problem.

As well as medical remedies to treat and prevent a UTI, there are also things that you can do as part of your daily routine to keep your bladder healthy:

• Drink plenty of water — this helps to dilute the urine and flush out bacteria that causes infections.

• Drink cranberry juice —this berry contains tannin which prevents e-coli from sticking to the walls of the bladder and so reduces the risk of an infection.

• When urinating after a bowel movement, wipe from front to back. This will avoid spreading harmful bacteria from the anus to the vagina (and up to the urethra).

• Avoid the use of feminine deodorants, douches and powders as these can irritate the urethra.

• Consider another method of birth control if you use diaphragms, spermicidal jelly or unlubricated condoms as they can contribute to the growth of bacteria.

Remember prevention is always better than cure. Follow these steps to minimize the risk of contracting a UTI.