Margaret Pratt Still Thinks of Saint Lucia With Love

Over six years after visiting British national Roger Pratt was killed in Saint Lucia, his murder trial came to an end last week. On January 17, 2014 Roger and his wife Margaret were docked in Vieux Fort on board their yacht Magnetic Attraction. An attack on the couple left Roger dead and his wife nursing injuries. The trial began on January 28, 2020 at the Nyerah Court in Castries. On February 21, jurors found Richie Kern, Jeromine Jones and Kervin Devaux guilty of murder. Fanis Joseph was found guilty of manslaughter. Sentencing is expected to take place on April 8, 2020, before which, a pre-sentencing report has to be submitted for all four men, and a psychiatric evaluation for the three convicted of murder.

Roger Pratt’s widow Margaret (left) wants to use her experience to bring about change.

In a statement following the ruling, Mrs. Pratt said that the result was a good one, and thanked jurors for their careful consideration of the evidence. She applauded Director of Public Prosecutions Daarsrean Greene for his tireless work in bringing the case to trial, and making the best possible case. “I am relieved that after more than six years of waiting, we finally have justice for Roger, who was a wonderful man with a big smile and a great love of live,” she said. Although nothing can bring him back, she said, she could start moving on with her life, now that justice has been served.

Margaret Pratt had attended her husband’s murder trial from the onset but returned to the United Kingdom two days before the jury delivered its verdict. She told the STAR she would have loved to wait but return flights to her country were limited around this time of year. Numerous adjournments prolonged the trial. Although her campaign for justice may be over, this did not necessarily mean she would never return to Saint Lucia. Her immediate task, she said, is to absorb the verdict, and possible appeals by the defence.

“But it remains my aspiration to form a charity to help young men—particularly young men in the south of the island—who may be tempted into crime. I want to provide some form of activity that helps them achieve their true potential and not descend into a life of crime and violence. I’ll need help from people in Saint Lucia. It will take time to work through but that remains my aspiration.”