Author determined to write a book a year for ten years!

After 12 years as a psychology lecturer at the University of the Southern Caribbean, Trinidadian Imo Bakari has set himself a goal: writing at least ten books over the next ten years. His first book, ‘Conversations’, first hit the shelves in the twin-island republic in 2016. Now in its second printing, a book launch is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3 at Castries Central Library from 5 pm. Bakari explained that the inspiration to write this book arose out of his multi-faceted social, political and economic experiences in life.

Bakari stated that he came from a poor background but poverty is no reason for not fulfilling your potential. The experiences garnered over many years, he explained, have given him the motivation to empower others to fulfill their potential, and to be the best they can be. The book addresses, inter alia socio-political, economic, inspirational and regional issues. Crime, education reform and poverty are key topics.

Author Imo Bakari says his book will be a tool to inspire and empower individuals toward the further development of the region.

“They’re heavy issues but done in the form of poetry and prose because, in the Caribbean, many persons have a big problem with reading. So if we could make it in an easier form to read, I think it will be useful,” Bakari told the STAR on Tuesday. “It is an exercise for mental development, so it is critical that we try to engender that reading culture.”

One pressing matter is his desire for Caribbean people to understand that they possess a lot of power, and that they can organise around issues to effect change. Politicians, he says, can provide an enabling environment but this is not an excuse to sit idly by. He used the example of a caller to a radio station, who expresses an opinion on an issue. “After you have expressed the opinion, what are the next steps? You’re going back home and rest? Are you calling in again?”

Said the author: “One of the most fundamental areas that Caribbean people must take stock of is placing their faith, and progress in life, in the hands of politicians. Politicians have a part to play. Sadly, the part played hardly ever benefits people in the way that it should.”

Additionally: “I would like people to take responsibility. One of the poems is called ‘Step Up’. No matter your situation, step up and fulfill what you need to do in terms of a better life.”

While congratulating the nation on the 41st anniversary of Independence, Bakari encouraged all those interested to attend the launch.