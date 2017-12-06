Martin Dorville Re-Elected President

Mr. Dorville in his President’s Report informed members of the continued transformation process which the Chamber was engaged in while it continued to be an effective advocate and representative of Chamber Members. He reminded attendees that the Chamber has “a threefold responsibility: as a pillar of this economy, as a member of civil society, and as a partner in the development of our country”. He stressed that this “responsibility is owed first to members, second to the wider business community, and thirdly to the nation. As such, our tripartite responsibility is that of sentinel, trustee, and advocate.”