C&W Networks Wins MEF Excellence Award

MIAMI, FL – December 5, 2017 – In another round of recognition for best infrastructure and customer service excellence, C&W Networks once again emerged with top billing, this time winning the award for Best Network and Service Innovation in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) Region. The latest recognition came at the annual MEF Excellence Awards 2017 in Orlando, Florida on November 14. The accolade comes on the heels of its recent award for Best Latin America Wholesale Carrier at the 13th Global Carrier Awards held in London in October.

This latest award recognizes C&W Networks, a division of C&W Communications (C&W) and a Liberty Global company, for its leadership in the development and delivery of global, regional, retail and wholesale services as well as excellence in network and service innovation, strategy and marketing. C&W Networks was chosen by a judging panel comprised of 14 global and regional senior analysts from ACG Research, ATLANTIC-ACM, Battle Green Research, Frost & Sullivan, Global Data, IHS Markit, Metanoia, Ovum, and Vertical Systems, in addition to independent judges. This is the second year in a row the Company has won this award.

“We are honored to continue to be recognized for our industry leadership in service innovation in the Caribbean and Latin America region. This award is a result of continued investment in our network and people that ensures the continued excellence of both our customer service and infrastructure. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of providing unmatched service on the best network in the region so that our customers can continue to succeed,” said Paul Scott, President of C&W Latam and Wholesale.

MEF is an industry association of more than 210 member companies and manages the world’s largest awards program that is focused on emerging dynamic network services powered by Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Carrier Ethernet.

“We continue to see amazing service and technology innovations year-over-year in the MEF Awards program, and are thrilled to witness the advances being made to accelerate development and delivery of agile, assured, and orchestrated services,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “We are pleased to congratulate the 2017 Award Winners, and look forward to seeing more innovation from them as we move into 2018.”

http://www.mef.net/2017_MEF_Awards