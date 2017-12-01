The Police Week Committee 2017 of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force successfully hosted its Annual Miss RSLPF & Allied Services Pageant on Wednesday November 29, 2017 at the National Cultural Centre.
Six beautiful ladies represented their respective departments with the hope of capturing the coveted title of Miss RSLPF & Allied Services.
Congratulations are in order for Miss Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau, having been crowned Ms RSLPF & Allied Services.
Results were as follows:
Lyette Rameau – Ms Praedial Larceny – 1st place – Queen
Nysa Augustin – Ms Crime Management – 1st runner up
Natasha Auguste – Ms Police Credit Unit – 2nd runner up
Best Talent – Ms Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau
Best Iconic Speech – Ms Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau
Best Futuristic Wear – Ms Crime Management, Nysa Augustin
Best Evening Wear – Ms Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau
Best Interview – Ms Crime Management, Nysa Augustin
Congeniality – Ms Crime Management, Nysa Augustin
Ms Photogenic – Crown Prosecution, Ernesta Gasper
The Commissioner of Police wishes to thank everyone who contributed towards the success of the Pageant.
— Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force