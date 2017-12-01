The Police Week Committee 2017 of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force successfully hosted its Annual Miss RSLPF & Allied Services Pageant on Wednesday November 29, 2017 at the National Cultural Centre.

Six beautiful ladies represented their respective departments with the hope of capturing the coveted title of Miss RSLPF & Allied Services.

Congratulations are in order for Miss Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau, having been crowned Ms RSLPF & Allied Services.

Results were as follows:

Lyette Rameau – Ms Praedial Larceny – 1st place – Queen

Nysa Augustin – Ms Crime Management – 1st runner up

Natasha Auguste – Ms Police Credit Unit – 2nd runner up

Best Talent – Ms Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau

Best Iconic Speech – Ms Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau

Best Futuristic Wear – Ms Crime Management, Nysa Augustin

Best Evening Wear – Ms Praedial Larceny, Lyette Rameau

Best Interview – Ms Crime Management, Nysa Augustin

Congeniality – Ms Crime Management, Nysa Augustin

Ms Photogenic – Crown Prosecution, Ernesta Gasper

The Commissioner of Police wishes to thank everyone who contributed towards the success of the Pageant.

— Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force