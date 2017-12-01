Suspected Drowning at Waterfront, Castries

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of fifty nine (59) year old, John Gabriel King of Ciceron, Castries.

On Thursday, November 30, 2017 about 6:00 p.m. officers attached to the Police Marine Unit responded to a report of a suspected drowning in the Castries Harbour, at Waterfront, Castries.

It was reported that John Gabriel King had dived into the harbour and did not resurface. Recovery efforts were initiated, however due to poor visibility the search was called off. His body was recovered by officers attached to the Police Marine Unit, about 8:20 a.m. on Friday, December 01, 2017.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

— Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force