Misyé et Manmzél Kwéyòl Contestants Sashed

Misyé et Manmzél Kwéyòl is a pageant dedicated to representing and sharing the rich culture and heritage of Saint Lucia.

In an intimate ceremony at the Sandals Golf & Country Club this past Thursday, ten Sandals employees competing in the second edition of the annual pageant were sashed.

Competing for the title of Misyé Kwéyòl are Giovanni Ermay (Misyé Koko Dou), Chris Fannis (Misyé Gwigwi), Martin Phillip (Misyé Cocotte Minuté), Gasius St. Ange (Misyé Sa Nou Menm) and Andre Wallis (Misyé Ti Chimiz).

Female contestants Roma Augustin (Manmzél Béllas), Niecer Suffren (Manmzél Balawou), Yancia Isaac (Manmzél Papillion Chalé), Rosella Pizey (Manmzél Siwo Myél) and Edwina Mathurin (Manmzél Mizik Étwal) will all be vying for this year’s Manmzél Kwéyòl title.

Contestants are expected to compete in five different segments: introduction, swimwear, talent, evening wear and interview.

With tickets almost sold out, the pageant is scheduled for November 4 at the W.J.C Ballroom, Sandals Grande St. Lucian Beach Resort & Spa, and promises a night of excitement, creativity and everything Kwéyòl.