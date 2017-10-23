Ziki and Emmer Edwin Win First Ever Courts/All Nite Couples Game

Saint Lucia’s largest retailer of locally, regionally and internationally manufactured furniture products, Courts, has partnered with regional furniture suppliers Lensyl with their All Nite Collection to host, for the first time ever in Saint Lucia, the Courts/All Nite Couples Game.

The game, which was held on Friday October 13, 2017 at the company’s flagship store, Courts Marisule, saw five couples competing for a chance at walking away with $1,200. Couples all across Saint Lucia were invited to register by simply picking up a copy of a registration form at any Courts store. In the end, it was Sharnna and Lynch Thornille, Liz and Shane Evans, Kerrianne and Lester Joseph, Patrice and Arnold Jules and Emmer and Ziki Edwin who went on to participate in the couples game.

The Courts/All Nite Couples Game provides insight into a couple’s relationship, not only for the observers, but also for those answering the questions. The couples game consisted of two rounds of questions with each matching answer in the first round being allotted 10 points and each matching answer in the second round being allotted 25 points. Questions ranged from the simple – about personalities and preferences – to the personal – about their love life. The team with the most points in the second round would emerge victorious.

In the second round of the competition, the Edwins tied with the Josephs, and both couples moved on to compete in the tiebreaker round. Congratulations once again to the Edwins on winning the first ever Courts/All Nite Couples Game. Kerrianne and Lester Joseph walked away with $800 cash while third place winners Patrice and Arnold Jules received $500 cash. All participants received tokens of appreciation for their participation from Lensyl/All Nite.

Everyone present at Courts Marisule enjoyed a good laugh at the couples game. The questions, designed to provoke surprising and unexpected answers, guaranteed humorous responses.

The management and staff at Courts and Lensyl have expressed gratitude to the participants and spectators of the first ever couples game.