National Trust: Old Prison could be a Tourist Attraction

In his New Year’s address to the nation two Sundays ago, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet took special aim at the problem of crime. He said the crime situation could not be effectively considered without reflecting on the way we live our daily lives, raise our children and how we resolve conflict. He encouraged the society to continuously work on these areas while his government looks to implement measures to prevent, detect and solve crime.

The prime minister revealed that so far his government has installed 95 CCTV camera feeds, recruited over 80 police officers, reopened the forensic lab and started a city police programme. Simultaneously, he said, government is working toward tackling crime at the root level with social programmes such as the Youth Empowerment Project, and after-school activities. He promised that an announcement would be made shortly concerning further measures to strengthen the police force and bring crime under control.

Outgoing director Bishnu Tulsie says the former Castries prison building should be preserved as it is part of our history.

“Despite attempts to derail plans to build a new police headquarters,” Chastanet said, “we will move forward with the new structure at the old prison site in the first quarter of 2020.” In September 2018 the Saint Lucia National Trust had successfully petitioned the high court to grant an injunction to suspend demolition works at the site of the old Castries prison on Bridge Street. The organisation argued that the prison was a “significant historic site” because of its age, architecture and uniqueness. Last November National Security Minister Hermangild Francis lamented that “for the remains of some convicted criminals” the project was put on hold. He announced that the remains would be exhumed and transported to a site near the Bordelais Correctional Facility, and that construction of the police headquarters and hall of justice would begin early in 2020.

“Firstly, that is not what drove our action,” said Trust Director Bishnu Tulsie at a recent press conference. “We were concerned about the demolition of a historic building—perhaps the oldest in Castries.” He added the executed prisoners were nevertheless people with relatives and “should be afforded the same respect as any other human being”.

Asked about the suggestion that there is no need to cling on to the prison, Tulsie said it was an aspect of the country that should not be forgotten. “It is part of your history,” he said, “and unless you embrace that and put it into context you’re really erasing part of who you are. People have different views about the prison but the fact is, it is historic.” He argued that there are many cases where old prisons and buildings have been incorporated into redevelopment projects in a way that allows the new development, and the history, to both be preserved. “If that can be achieved,” he said, “why not?”

SLNT Council chair Allison King added that this type of development has the potential to generate economic opportunities and her organisation is open to this idea. “The old prison is a part of our history,” she said, “and is ideally situated within the city of Castries where we have cruise ships coming and going. Conceivably, it could be integrated into a tour of Castries.”