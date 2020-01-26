Some activists more interested in cannabis as sacrament than as medicine!

During his New Year’s address last Sunday, opposition leader Philip J. Pierre indicated that an administration headed by him will endeavour to take advantage of opportunities in the cannabis industry. He boasted that the Labour Party was first to commence dialogue with stakeholders regarding the opportunities for the economic and medicinal use of the plant.

“With the favourable global shift towards exploiting the economic benefits of cannabis,” he said, “a future Labour government will strategically position Saint Lucia to take advantage of the new economic and medicinal opportunities as they become available.” He did not name the stakeholders referred to but it is history that in the early Seventies the party had promised Rastafarians it would legalize marijuana use, only to reverse itself following its election to office.

On Monday, chairman of the Cannabis Movement Andre de Caires said Pierre’s statement was “absolutely correct”. He recalled that in 1998 a proposal was submitted to the then government regarding industrial hemp. It was welcomed by then PS in the Ministry of Agriculture Jimmy Fletcher. After Fletcher’s resignation, de Caires said, momentum was lost. Nothing was achieved. He blames two officials for missing the boat, the Prime Minister Kenny Anthony and AG Philip La Corbiniere.

(Left to right) Andre de Caires, Philip J. Pierre and Aaron Alexander. Despite that various administrations had failed them, the activists say they will give the new opposition leader the benefit of the doubt.

“Although the party did engage us, what did they do? It’s because of them we are in the position we are in today. They had the opportunity to embrace this. In the fifteen years Dr. Anthony was prime minister we’ve never spoken. He has never engaged the Cannabis Movement.”

On the other hand, de Caires said that he has the utmost respect for Pierre, who he believes to be “a man of his word”. He recalled that in the beginning of the UWP’s 2016 term, Pierre, along with the party’s executive, met with activists. “At the end of it, everybody in the room was totally supportive of a reform in laws. So, I do not think that this is a political ploy. I believe Mr. Pierre is an honourable man, and, because he’s been engaging with us, I believe that this is a serious statement. Every country’s doing it, so it’s not a risky thing. He better do it. I don’t think he has a choice,” said de Caires.

Chairman of The Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari, Aaron Alexander, told the STAR that it was always welcoming when the nation’s leaders speak on cannabis. Alexander said that a wait and see approach has been adopted, highlighting that Rastafarians have suffered for many years while administration after administration has made empty promises. He believes that this government is dragging its feet. Referencing Pierre’s address, Alexander said: “He mentioned the medicinal and economic value but to us Rastafarians, our very first concern is the sacramental value of the herb. It is our sacrament; that is what we hold most dear to our hearts and he did not mention that aspect of it.”

Alexander insisted on preferential treatment for Rastafarians since they are the ones “who have been heavily fined, incarcerated, beaten, and sometimes killed, all in the name of cannabis”. He insists they are owed an apology for all the brutalities and atrocities suffered.

“So, it’s a lot more than just saying a Labour Party government will do this and will do that, and will exploit the possible economic benefits and so on,” Alexander went on, “it’s a lot deeper than that for us as Rastafari. We are yet to hear any of them, this government or the opposition, go down that road and speak to these issues when it comes to cannabis.”

Last March, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told the STAR a decision had been reached to decriminalize cannabis. Five months later, a commission was formed and tasked with submitting a report that would advise the government on a legal and regulatory framework for cannabis. The initial goal of submitting the report by the end of 2019 was not accomplished but the commission expects to do so sometime this month.