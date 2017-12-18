New Champions Crowned In Corporate Warfare Commercial Futsal

The curtains came down on the 2017 Corporate Warfare Commercial league tournament with the staging of the Third Place Play Off and Grand Finals.

Salvaging much needed pride, WASCO shut down Sandals dry with a 4 – 1 defeat to claim the third place award.

They jumped to an early 2 – 0 lead with a brace from Ahmed Chandler in the eighth minute and 22nd minute. This lead was further consolidated with a goal by Dylan Sonson in the 33rd minute.

Sandals pulled one back in the 38th minute via the boots of Dwain Wilson. However, Richard Annius placed the issue without a doubt by scoring in the 39th minute.

The finals evoked what can be alluded to as a surprise – PCD blew the sails off Windjammer with a hard fought 4 – 2 win.

As early as the first minute, PCD got on the score sheet with a goal by Javier Charlouis. Tyson Fedee equalized for Windjammer in the 10th minute. However, the night belonged to Javier Charlouis who went on to complete his hat trick in the 19th and 22nd minute.

Ed Joseph reduced the deficit in the 35th minute to no avail, as PCD emerged victorious and champions of the competition, collecting their richly deserved trophy, medals and $3,000.00.

Windjammer had to settle for the runners up prize and $1,500.00. WASCO for their effort walked away with $1,000.00

The following awards were also given out on the night. Most Goals – Tyson Fedee and Richard Annius – Trophy and $300.00; Finals MVP – Javier Charlouis PCD – Trophy and $400.00; Golden Glove – Andre Marquis – WASCO – Trophy and $300.00.