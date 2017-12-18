Meet Caricom Youth Ambassador, Mc. Allister Hunt

Following the appointment of Ezbai Francis as Saint Lucia’s female CARICOM Youth Ambassador, Mc Allister Hunt has been selected as the male ambassador. A 19-year-old lab technician at the Micoud Secondary School, Hunt’s interest in regional integration and participation in social groups made him ideal for the position. He also holds the position of NYC Youth Ambassador with responsibility for the Arts.

What drew you to applying for the position of CARICOM Youth Ambassador?

Hunt: I’ve been fascinated by the idea of regional integration from a very young age, even more so now that I’m more aware of what it entails. After doing Caribbean Studies at A-level I longed for an opportunity to represent my country and contribute to the region like those that have come and gone before me.

What was the interview process like for you?

Hunt: Enjoyable. It was great to answer questions based on things I think about constantly.

How did it feel when you received confirmation that you had been selected?

Hunt: I was surprised. However, that feeling was quickly replaced by a great sense of responsibility, knowing that what lay ahead was serious business.

How do you plan on properly executing your responsibilities?

Hunt: Through research, collaboration with youth-based organisations on-island, accepting advice from former CYAs and other experienced persons willing to share knowledge but, most importantly, working as a team with the female CARICOM youth ambassador for Saint Lucia.

Are you part of any other group or organisation?

Hunt: I am a member of the Vieux Fort chapter of Volunteer St. Lucia, an NYC Youth Ambassador and the Vice President of the Vieux Fort south District Youth and Sports Council.

Apart from youth development, what are your other interests?

Hunt: Visual Arts, playing steel pan, basketball and singing.

How do you plan on incorporating these interests in youth development?

Hunt: A personal goal of mine is to provide the youth with many opportunities to portray their skills and talents. I’d also like to show how these can be used as constructive means of expression, particularly as pertains to dealing with the complexity of being a young person in our time.

Tell us one random fact about yourself.

Hunt: I like high places; treetops, rooftops, hilltops, you name it. I like being high above ground level and enjoying the view.