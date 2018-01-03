Do New Year Resolutions Work?

Towards the end of the year, how many of us find ourselves creating New Year resolutions? How many say they’re going to start exercising, lead a healthier lifestyle or cut out any bad habits? And how many of us have actually followed through with these? Well, I used to make them and how did it work out with me? Let’s just say it only lasted maybe a week, if that. Then I started thinking, and my question is: Why? Why wait till the end of the year to begin something you can start whenever you see the need for real change? It’s like setting a goal but then procrastination steps in.

Usually those resolutions don’t work out because it’s not something you want to do. Rather, it’s what you think you should be doing. Often these resolutions come about by way of comparison with the lives of other people, or through messages we’re bombarded with in the media. Take carnival for example. In the days and weeks leading up to the big event, in order to make a good impression on the road, hundreds of people make mid-year resolutions to get fit, or have a bangin’ bod’ for carnival. How many times have you said that? Did you achieve your goal? If you did, well done!

If you want to see a change within yourself and surroundings, start as soon as you can. If you want something, work at your hardest to achieve your set goal. Don’t put it off until next month or next year. You only have now. Now is your time.

Set your goals and ensure they are reasonable with a time frame you’re comfortable with. Ensure this timeframe suits your living standards and, most importantly, be confident in yourself and your goals!

— BY Madeline St Louis