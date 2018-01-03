HomeLocalHeadlines The Year in Photos January 3rd, 2018 No Author comments It was certainly a Soleil carnival 2017! A handful of patriotic Saint Lucians at this year’s Independence parade. Jamaican sensation Christopher Martin performing at this year’s Jazz Festival. Miss HTS/ Radio 100, Chancy Fontenelle was the winner of this year’s Carnival Queen contest. A handful of patriotic Saint Lucians at this year’s Independence parade. Who can forget Josh – an honorary Saint Lucian for sure! Lucians on the move! Kiddies front and centre for carnival. Authorities held an emergency press conference after a deadly explosion at Rayneau Construction’s Quarry in Cul de Sac. Still no updates have been given on the status of investigations. Royalton made quite a splash at the start of 2017, introducing not only an upscale property, but scores of jobs for Saint Lucians. Say it louder for the people in the back! Sandals Resorts kicked things up several notches with the introduction of its Over the Water Bungalows. Goodbyes are hard, but sometimes inevitable. Tribute to Zhane and Zina at SALCC graduation ’17. There were some things we just couldn’t unsee! Related Stories January 3rd, 2018 Lobby Makeover Launches Coco Palm Revamp Programme For 2018 January 3rd, 2018 Do New Year Resolutions Work? January 3rd, 2018 THE FUNNIES Facebook Comments